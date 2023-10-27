Lawyer Tells Us What Trump's Explosive Courtroom Walk-Out Means For Fraud Trial

Donald Trump's unprecedented walk-out has placed those involved in the civil fraud trial in a precarious position. Stunned onlookers are wondering if there are any consequences for him leaving the courtroom. According to Attorney Bernard Alexander, who is ranked among the Top 100 Southern California Super Lawyers, the court can either choose to ignore Trump's actions or take action. "My assumption is that the court will reinforce to him his obligation to comply," Alexander surmised. "If he does not, the court can find him in contempt, or could fine him, and this is up to the judge." He continued, "If he interprets his storming out of the room as being upset by the circumstances as a whole, that is one thing, but if he interprets it as a direct affront to the court, that's something else."

This isn't the first time the world has seen Trump's bombastic behavior on display during his civil fraud trial. Trump lashed out at Judge Arthur Engoron after the New York official found him liable for fraud and has made his feelings known during his many chats with the press. Attorney Alexander calls Trump's actions an attempt to influence his supporters. "Even in violating the court order, he is appealing to his base and his defiance fuels them. He is constantly making choices to inflame his base and ignore decorum," he stated, before concluding, "Maybe he's decided he can't win in court but he can use this opportunity to pander to [his] base — or maybe he believes he can influence the jury."