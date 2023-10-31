Inside Jaden Smith's Rumored Relationship History

When it comes to drama, few celeb dynasties have generated as many headlines, and often ridicule, as the Pinkett-Smith family. Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith are renowned for oversharing every facet of their tumultuous relationship, from the infamous "entanglement" sit-down interview to Jada's 2023 admission that they've actually been separated since 2016. And the quirky apple doesn't fall too far from the (family) tree. The couple's son, Jaden, became a living meme generator following his X (then known as Twitter) debut as a teen. His humorous philosophical quotations, written in his quintessential Jaden typeface (capitalizing the first letter of every word), turned the nepo baby into a star.

Much like his online musings have spawned intrigue, his personal life has also been the subject of considerable talk. But unlike his oversharing parents, he's hesitated to spill the deets on these alleged encounters. A self-described misfit, Jaden is the first to admit that he's never felt like he fit into conventional society, which perhaps explains his reticence when discussing his private life. "You know, when I was young I always ... felt like people didn't want to hang out with me," he told i-D in 2021. He added, "Or people would think I'm weird; or that these people were treating me weird and I didn't understand that."

Though he's still in his 20s, the actor and musician has been romantically linked to a number of high-profile figures throughout the years. Let's unpack Jaden Smith's rumored relationship history.