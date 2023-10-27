Meet David And Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids

Brooklyn Joseph Beckham was born on March 4, 1999. Victoria and David Beckham's first child was born in London, England, and family friend Elton John was named as the baby's godfather. Coming from such posh beginnings, it seemed as though Brooklyn was destined for stardom. But his parents were careful to keep him out of the spotlight, wanting him to have as much of a normal childhood as possible.

Brooklyn even had a regular job as a teenager. "Much to his dismay, we packed him off to the French café and he works there every Saturday and Sunday for a few hours and gets his own pocket money," David Beckham told James Cordon during an interview on "The Late Late Show" (via People).

Like his dad, Brooklyn got into soccer as a kid, but it wasn't his passion. He was let go from the youth team before he was 16 years old, and tried his hand at modeling instead. Brooklyn made his debut on the cover of the Spring/Summer 2014 issue of Man About Town (via E! News), went on to grace the cover of Dazed Korea, and landed campaigns for Superdry and Huawei. But Brooklyn found that his real passion was behind the camera. The eldest Beckham child studied photography at Parson's School of Design and released a photography book called "What I See" at just 18 years old.