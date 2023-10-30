Ivanka Trump's Angry Reaction To The Idea Of Money Buying Happiness Will Surprise You

Ivanka Trump is one of the fortunate few in the world who has never had a serious worry about money. Growing up as the older daughter of a real estate billionaire, she always had food on the table, clothes on her back, and an (opulent) roof over her head. It's a safe bet Trump never had to dig between the sofa cushions to find change for the bus — or even commuted to work on a bus, for that matter.

Speaking of work, the former first daughter also had opportunities the average job hunter doesn't enjoy. Trump was a successful model when other girls her age were busy with finals and junior proms. She later became a business grad and worked her way up to an executive position in her father's company. Trump moved on to create her own fashion brand, which she shuttered in 2017 after then-President Donald Trump tapped her to become one of his senior advisers.

Now a private citizen again, Trump is focusing on raising her three children with husband Jared Kushner. Still, she has plenty of leisure time for travels to London, Morocco, Greece, and other locales, and trying new hobbies like helicopter flying. As part of Kim Kardashian's inner circle, Ivanka Trump recently partied down at the reality star's 43rd birthday party.

Trump doesn't deny she's had it better than most. However, she takes offense at the idea that more money means fewer problems.