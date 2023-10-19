Cracks In Donald And Ivanka Trump's Relationship Are Clear In New Witness Testimony

After former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, the world watched as his eldest daughter and former White House advisor, Ivanka Trump, began distancing herself from her dad with seemingly no concrete explanation. But October 2023 findings in a London courtroom have offered a plausible cause of their growing apart: Ivanka's long-time friendship with former MI6 agent and the man behind the salacious 2016 Trump dossier, Christopher Steele.

In 2017, BuzzFeed News reported the findings of Steele's 35-page dossier, which boasted scandalous allegations about Trump's relationship with and decorum in Russia, including political collusion and perverse sexual behavior that would put Trump at risk of being blackmailed. The "Apprentice" star long claimed the dossier was a "political witch hunt" on X, formerly known as Twitter. Seven years after its compilation, Trump sued Steele and his intelligence firm, Orbis Business Intelligence, over the dossier, per AP News.

Officially, Trump sued Steele and Orbis over alleged breaches in British data privacy laws that caused Trump to suffer "personal and reputational damage and distress." Unofficially, Steele's witness statement suggests that his trouble with Trump began after the former president discovered Steele and Ivanka had a close relationship dating as far back as 2007, as reported by ABC News.