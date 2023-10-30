Who Is Wade Robson, The Man Britney Spears Cheated On Justin Timberlake With?

This article contains allegations of child abuse.

Unsurprisingly, Britney Spears' tell-all memoir, "The Woman In Me," uncovered several tragic details about her relationship with Justin Timberlake. Following their 2002 breakup, the "Cry Me A River" singer made it clear that she had been unfaithful to him and proceeded to speak negatively about Spears on multiple occasions. For her part, the pop star was forced to address the cheating allegations during her infamous Barbara Walters interview, noting, "I'm not technically saying he's wrong, but I'm not technically saying he's right either," (via Cosmopolitan).

At the time, fans speculated that the man Spears had cheated on Timberlake with was none other than Australian choreographer Wade Robson, who had worked with both of them. Everybody remembers Spears' iconic 2001 VMAs performance of "Slave 4 U," where she danced around with a snake, but you might not know that Robson choreographed it. He also collaborated with Spears on her 1999 and 2000 tours and with NSYNC on their "No Strings Attached" tour, alongside choreographing the group's own 2000 VMAs performance.

In 2023, Spears set the record straight about what went down between her and Robson, writing, "We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night," (via The Sun). For a while, Robson was known as an iconic choreographer who supposedly broke up Spears and Timberlake, but everything changed in 2013 when he accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing him as a minor.