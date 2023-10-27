General Hospital Star Chad Duell's Girlfriend Hits Back At Critics Of Her Parenting

Although Chad Duell is one half of the insufferable couple Michael Corinthos and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) on "General Hospital," his real life is far more pleasant. On September 5, Duell announced on Instagram the happy news that he and his girlfriend Luana Lucci welcomed their baby Dawson into the world.

When stars share happy news like this with their fans, it should be a joyous occasion, but there are some disgruntled people who just can't be happy for anyone. Such is the case for Lucci, who addressed some nasty social media comments on an October 26 Instagram post. The Brazilian model and flight attendant shared a photo of her enjoying the beach, along with several snaps of her snuggling with Dawson.

She responded to upsetting direct messages and comments by social media "trolls" by stating, "It's disheartening to read messages suggesting that 'I birth my son and never spend time with him,' or that I'm 'constantly going out.' " The infuriated new mother continued, "Comments like 'Poor Chad, it seems he is the only one holding him and taking care of him ...' are nothing short of judgmental and unfair."

She explained that Dawson doesn't like sleeping, so not only is she with him all day while Duell works at the sudser, but she's also up all night with the child as well. "He's in my arms 24/7," she explained, emphasizing, "I AM THE ONE BEHIND EVERY CUTE VIDEO YOU SEE."