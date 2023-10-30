How Many Times Did Hope Marry Liam On The Bold And The Beautiful?

Soap opera relationships are known for being complicated, and no coupling is more chaotic than Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Despite the love that they clearly have for each other, there always seems to be another obstacle in the way for Liam and Hope, and that shows in the number of times they've tried to get married versus the number of times they've actually been married.

Hope (then Kim Matula) first met Liam in 2010 and the sparks immediately started flying. They fell in love, but then Liam met Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) after rescuing her from a near-death experience. This started the love triangle to end all love triangles.

Despite all of the broken engagements and weddings that were interrupted, Hope and Liam managed to make it through three weddings successfully. However, as is par for the course for them, they didn't come without their fair share of drama.