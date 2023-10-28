Lawyer Tells Us Eric's Courtroom Distractions Won't Sway Judge's Verdict For Trump

Donald Trump has once again been called into court, this time for a New York civil case filed against him. The former president and his businesses, along with sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., have been accused of falsifying business records, conspiracy, and insurance fraud.

"For years, Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth to enrich himself and cheat the system," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in an official statement on October 2. "In this country, there are consequences for this type of persistent fraud, and we look forward to demonstrating the full extent of his fraud and illegality during trial." The consequences James has established are a $250 million fine, and no more Trump business allowed in New York.

Trump, Eric, Donald Jr., and Ivanka are all set to testify at the trial. While they await their turn in front of the judge, some members of the family, along with supporters of Trump, have been attending the proceedings — and not without openly showing their opinions. When Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, took the stand, NBC News reported Eric "repeatedly shook his head in disgust" while sitting front row in the courtroom gallery. The List spoke with a legal expert to find out if the visible reactions of Eric and other pro-Trump trial attendees could have any impact on Judge Arthur Engoron's final decision.