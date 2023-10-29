Details About Matthew Perry & Julia Robert's Relationship & Why They Split

"Friends" fans will remember the Season 2 episode Julia Roberts starred in, "The One After the Superbowl." Getting Roberts to guest star was pretty big, and something the creators didn't take for granted. "We knew she would have the right touch for it. And when she said yes, it was pretty awesome," co-creator Marta Kauffman told The Hollywood Reporter. It turns out, Matthew Perry was the reason she agreed. As executive producer Kevin Bright recalled, Perry asked Roberts to appear, and she only agreed after he wrote a quantum physics paper for her.

Perry and Roberts had never met prior to her one-episode stint on "Friends," but she was reportedly interested in him. "There was a lot of flirting over faxing. She was giving him these questionnaires like, 'Why should I go out with you?' And everyone in the writers room helped him explain to her why," staff writer Alexa Junge explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "He could do pretty well without us, but there was no question we were on Team Matthew and trying to make it happen for him."

By the time the episode was filmed, they were dating, but it only lasted for a bit. They kept their short-lived romance fairly private, which might be surprising to some, considering how famous they both were in the '90s. But in the end, fame was why the relationship ended.