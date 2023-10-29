The Bold And The Beautiful Star Matthew Perry Once Dated

The world is still in absolute shock over the news that beloved actor Matthew Perry has died. The "Friends" star died in his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. According to TMZ, foul play has been ruled out as the actor apparently drowned in his jacuzzi. That morning, Perry spent two hours playing pickleball. He then sent his assistant out to run errands for him and when she returned several hours later, the actor was found unresponsive.

Perry, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the massive hit sitcom "Friends," made plenty of headlines for the things he did off-screen as well as the work he did on-screen. Perry's last Instagram post has taken on a whole new meaning after his death while the comments he made about his "Friends" co-stars and the one last wish he had for them are certainly giving his fans a reason to wipe away tears the morning after this death.

And while Perry had plenty of friendships and relationships over the years, little do some daytime television fans know that he had actually dated a longtime star of "The Bold and the Beautiful." Perry dated Maeve Quinlan during the height of his fame.