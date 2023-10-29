Matthew Perry's Family Speaks On His Death With Heartbreaking Message

Matthew Perry's passing was not the kind of news that the entertainment world expected to hear on the evening of October 28, 2023. So far what we've learned about the actor's untimely death is that he was found unresponsive in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home. The actor had spent the morning playing pickleball and then sent his assistant to run a few errands. When she returned, she quickly called the authorities to alert them that someone had gone into cardiac arrest in the home.

While many people are mourning the 'friend' that they always felt they had in Perry's fictional character of Chandler Bing, his family is now speaking out about the actor's death. Perry always had a close bond with his "Friends" co-stars which included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, he also shared close ties to his family members: his father, John Bennett Perry, his mother, Suzanne Morrison, and his stepfather, journalist Keith Morrison. All three were seen arriving at the actor's home just hours after it was announced that he was found dead, per the Daily Mail.