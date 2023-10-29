Matthew Perry's Family Speaks On His Death With Heartbreaking Message
Matthew Perry's passing was not the kind of news that the entertainment world expected to hear on the evening of October 28, 2023. So far what we've learned about the actor's untimely death is that he was found unresponsive in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home. The actor had spent the morning playing pickleball and then sent his assistant to run a few errands. When she returned, she quickly called the authorities to alert them that someone had gone into cardiac arrest in the home.
While many people are mourning the 'friend' that they always felt they had in Perry's fictional character of Chandler Bing, his family is now speaking out about the actor's death. Perry always had a close bond with his "Friends" co-stars which included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, he also shared close ties to his family members: his father, John Bennett Perry, his mother, Suzanne Morrison, and his stepfather, journalist Keith Morrison. All three were seen arriving at the actor's home just hours after it was announced that he was found dead, per the Daily Mail.
Matthew Perry's family release a statement about his death
While the entertainment world is still trying to wrap its heads over the fact that Matthew Perry is no longer with us, the actor's family has released a statement about his death, according to People. Describing how heartbreaking his death is for the entire family, they said, We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," continuing, "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."
In addition, Warner Bros. TV also released a statement about Perry's passing on social media. Sharing a photo of Perry from his "Friends" era, the studio wrote on Instagram, "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."