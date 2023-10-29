Justin Trudeau Shared A Touching Tribute For Former School Pal Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry died unexpectedly on October 28, 2023; he was 54. He was known for his career in Hollywood, most notably for playing the sarcastic yet still sweet Chandler Bing for 10 seasons of "Friends." Though, as much as the audience loved Perry in the hit sitcom, Perry admitted he could never watch "Friends."
And while he may have been in Hollywood for decades, Perry wasn't from there. He grew up in Canada, and he was even childhood friends with Canada's current prime minister, Justin Trudeau. So it makes sense that Trudeau would share a public tribute in honor of his friend's passing. Trudeau posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening. I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed." And from the flood of comments to his post, Trudeau is definitely right about the number of people who are saddened to hear of Perry's death.
When Matthew Perry was in 5th grade, he beat up Justin Trudeau
Matthew Perry was a few years older than Justin Trudeau, but they attended the same elementary school in Ottawa when Trudeau's father was prime minister. And while Trudeau spoke positively of schoolyard games in his tribute to Perry, there was one time where the two didn't get along. In fact, Perry said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that when he was in fifth grade, he and another friend "beat up Justin Trudeau." He noted that it wasn't something that he was proud of and just the actions of a "stupid kid."
Trudeau saw, or at least heard about, the segment, and posted on Twitter: "I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch?" To which Perry jokingly responded, "I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)." Commenters seemed to love the back and forth, with some even suggesting the two stage a charity fight.
Perry and Trudeau's connection goes beyond their schooldays together in Ottawa. Perry's mother Suzanne worked as press secretary for Trudeau's father when he was prime minister.