Justin Trudeau Shared A Touching Tribute For Former School Pal Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry died unexpectedly on October 28, 2023; he was 54. He was known for his career in Hollywood, most notably for playing the sarcastic yet still sweet Chandler Bing for 10 seasons of "Friends." Though, as much as the audience loved Perry in the hit sitcom, Perry admitted he could never watch "Friends."

And while he may have been in Hollywood for decades, Perry wasn't from there. He grew up in Canada, and he was even childhood friends with Canada's current prime minister, Justin Trudeau. So it makes sense that Trudeau would share a public tribute in honor of his friend's passing. Trudeau posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening. I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed." And from the flood of comments to his post, Trudeau is definitely right about the number of people who are saddened to hear of Perry's death.