How Matthew Perry Described Former Flame Natasha Gregson Wagner In His Bombshell Memoir

Matthew Perry, who unexpectedly passed away at age 54, skyrocketed to fame as one of the six main cast members of NBC's "Friends." However, along with stardom and recognition, Perry's life was also filled with tragedy. In recent years, he was open about his struggles with addiction for decades. And it was in Perry's memoir, titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," that he revealed the most harrowing details about his life with addiction, including Perry's near-death experience in 2018.

But as one might guess from its title, Perry also used his memoir to write about some of the women that he dated. One of those women was Natasha Gregson Wagner, daughter of famed American actor Natalie Wood and stepdaughter of actor Robert Wagner. Other famous women that Perry dated included Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, and Lizzy Caplan. Perry had only positive things to say about Gregson Wagner in his memoir. In it, he called her "beautiful, smart, caring and sexy [...] she had it all; she was perfect!," according to People.

