Hallmark's Julie Gonzalo & Chris McNally Have An Adorable Romance

Actors playing love interests and then falling in love in real life happens fairly often, and Hallmark leading actors are not immune to the phenomenon. Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally are one on-screen couple that took their love off-screen. The duo met on the set of Hallmark's "The Sweetest Heart," a film about a baker (played by Gonzalo) torn between two love interests (McNally plays an old flame that comes into the life of Gonzalo's character once again).

Gonzalo was interviewed by FanSided about the filming of "The Sweetest Heart." On working with McNally, she said, "He's such a wonderful, wonderful person and a terrific actor so it was very easy with him" (via Us Weekly). However, she did not say anything about a non-scripted romance with McNally at that point.

In some interviews after "The Sweetest Heart," McNally would mention a girlfriend, but he did not call Gonzalo by name. Both actors posted photos of the dogs they share on Instagram, and Us Weekly reported how that hint was noticed by some fans. In 2022, McNally and Gonzalo officially announced they're a couple in a monumental way.