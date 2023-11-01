Who Are Lucy Coe's Children On General Hospital?

Lucy Coe was the surrogate mother of Serena Baldwin, the biological daughter of Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) and Dominique Stanton (Shell Danielson). Dominique had an inoperable brain tumor and wasn't able to carry a child, so she and Scott had Lucy act as a surrogate. Unfortunately, Dominique died before Lucy gave birth to Serena, so Lucy supported Scott through his loss. Once Serena was born, Scott whisked her away to Canada as he escaped the country, trying to lose the mob that was after the money Dominique left him and Serena in her will.

A few years later, Scott returned to Port Charles with Serena but she was kidnapped. Lucy was accused of the crime, although she denied it. It was actually Danielle Ashley (Renee Allman) and Rex Stanton (Wayne Northrop) who had kidnapped Serena in order to blackmail Scott out of her trust fund. Danielle softened and reunited Scott with Serena, but Rex made a play for the child and won custody of her. In order to protect Serena, Lucy married Rex so she would take care of her. Soon enough, he was arrested for his crimes, and Lucy returned Serena to Scott.

Lucy grew jealous of Eve Lambert's (Julie Pinson) relationship with Scott and Serena, so she siphoned fuel from Eve's gas tank so that she could save the day and get closer to Serena. However, the car crashed and Serena lost her vision. She got her vision back after surgery; after her accident, Lucy and Scott married and the three of them moved to Paris together.