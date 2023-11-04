John Stamos Once Got Chased By A Herd Of General Hospital Fans At A Beach Boys Concert

John Stamos is certainly best known for his role as Uncle Jesse on the classic sitcom "Full House." And while the actor initially wanted off "Full House" at first, he's glad he stayed on, as the show helped make him the household name that he is today. But before he became one-third of the show's popular dad trio, Stamos was a daytime television star on "General Hospital," playing the character of Blackie Parrish. However, his time in Port Charles was a little tinted with controversy when he got a stern warning from his boss after he left "General Hospital." That's because the show's frontrunner Gloria Monty knew he would become a huge star, but she didn't want him to forget his soap roots. Stamos stayed true to his word, as in 2020 he even wrote on the social media platform X, "Without @GeneralHospital I'd still be flipping burgers at my dad's burger joint. I am eternally grateful to 'GH' and all the folks I learned so much from on that show."

That said, Blackie Parrish was just as big of a heartthrob as Uncle Jesse was, and Stamos once found himself in quite an unexpected situation during the height of his soap opera fame. Just like his guitar-strumming alter ego on "Full House" often was, Stamos was chased by a herd of fans during a Beach Boys concert.