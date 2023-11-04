John Stamos Once Got Chased By A Herd Of General Hospital Fans At A Beach Boys Concert
John Stamos is certainly best known for his role as Uncle Jesse on the classic sitcom "Full House." And while the actor initially wanted off "Full House" at first, he's glad he stayed on, as the show helped make him the household name that he is today. But before he became one-third of the show's popular dad trio, Stamos was a daytime television star on "General Hospital," playing the character of Blackie Parrish. However, his time in Port Charles was a little tinted with controversy when he got a stern warning from his boss after he left "General Hospital." That's because the show's frontrunner Gloria Monty knew he would become a huge star, but she didn't want him to forget his soap roots. Stamos stayed true to his word, as in 2020 he even wrote on the social media platform X, "Without @GeneralHospital I'd still be flipping burgers at my dad's burger joint. I am eternally grateful to 'GH' and all the folks I learned so much from on that show."
That said, Blackie Parrish was just as big of a heartthrob as Uncle Jesse was, and Stamos once found himself in quite an unexpected situation during the height of his soap opera fame. Just like his guitar-strumming alter ego on "Full House" often was, Stamos was chased by a herd of fans during a Beach Boys concert.
John Stamos had difficulty running away from his fans
In his new book, "If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir," John Stamos details some of the highlights and lowlights of his life, including some pretty huge bombshells, like his struggles with alcohol and the moment that he learned about Bob Saget's death (via People). But there were also some wild and crazy experiences, like when he was chased by very enthusiastic fans during a Beach Boys concert during the height of his soap opera fame. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Stamos recalled the hair-raising moment. Per the Daily Mail, Stamos said that he found himself being chased by cheerleaders during the concert, which took place on a baseball field. He said, "And they were catching me, because I wasn't a very good runner. And skinny legs, these Jordache jeans, feathered hair. I look like I have a dead crow on my head, and I'm running, and I look up, I'm on a Jumbotron."
And while Stamos might have found himself in a very interesting predicament during that very moment, it turned out that the chase had actually benefited him that night for the long run, too.
The concert helped cement John Stamos' relationship with The Beach Boys
As many "Full House" fans can recall, The Beach Boys appeared on the show several times during the late 1980s and early 1990s. There was the one time when DJ and Stephanie got to go on stage to sing "Kokomo" and "Barbara Ann" with the boys, and another cameo where they actually arrived at The Tanner House. If that weren't enough, the entire "Full House" family got to sing "Surfin' USA" in one of the most memorable moments of the show. Well, that's all because John Stamos became fast friends with The Beach Boys during the concert that he was being chased at. Stamos further recalled, "Then there's backstage, and then I ran in, and they slammed the door, and these girls were screaming at me. And all the Beach Boys turned and looked at me like, 'who's that weirdo,'" as detailed by the Daily Mail.
It didn't take very long for Mike Love of The Beach Boys to invite him on stage, and the rest, as they say, is history. If it weren't for that moment, we would never have had Uncle Jesse singing "Forever" to Aunt Becky on their wedding. We're not crying, you're crying.