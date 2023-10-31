Meet Y&R Star Melody Thomas Scott's Three Daughters, Jennifer, Alexandra, And Elizabeth

Melody Thomas Scott and her husband, Ed Scott, notably raised their three daughters in a blended family. Her first daughter, Alexandra Yeaggy, is from Melody's relationship with makeup artist Carlos Yeaggy. Jennifer Scott, meanwhile, is from Ed's previous marriage. Elizabeth Scott is the couple's only biological child. All three women have notably followed Melody into the world of entertainment.

Jennifer works as an assistant director on both "Y&R" and "The Bold and the Beautiful," while Elizabeth had a minor role in the film "Venice" back in 2013, and Alexandra appeared in "B&B" and the short film "In Memory of Me." She also owns her own bridal company, Yeaggy Bridal. Back in 1995, Melody told Soap Opera Digest that Elizabeth was a "straight from God in an angel package," while Alexandra was "a rough-and-tumble kid."

While speaking to Smashing Interviews magazine in 2020, Melody shared a cute story of how her daughter, Elizabeth, would react whenever she watched her mother on TV as a child. According to the soap star, "If Nikki was on the screen crying, she would get so mad and huff out of the room. She'd say, 'I hate this show!' I found out much later it was because she didn't like to see mommy upset. She didn't like to see her crying."