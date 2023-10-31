Meet Y&R Star Melody Thomas Scott's Three Daughters, Jennifer, Alexandra, And Elizabeth
As Nikki Newman on "The Young and the Restless," Melody Thomas Scott has spent the past four decades trying to keep her family together and it hasn't always been easy. We've watched Melody transform throughout the years on "Y&R" from someone who was trying to get her footing in Genoa City to the cool, calm, and collected person she is today. Nikki has also had a lot of husbands over the years, not to mention the character has a pretty scandalous past too.
Offscreen, Melody's life is nothing like Nikki's. The actor has been married to Edward Scott since 1985 and together they share three daughters and five grandchildren. While the dynamic between Nikki and her onscreen kids Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is frequently discussed by "Y&R" fans, Melody is just as proud of the family that she's built in her real life, too. In fact, three of the most special people in her life are her daughters.
The soap star's daughters have all worked in entertainment
Melody Thomas Scott and her husband, Ed Scott, notably raised their three daughters in a blended family. Her first daughter, Alexandra Yeaggy, is from Melody's relationship with makeup artist Carlos Yeaggy. Jennifer Scott, meanwhile, is from Ed's previous marriage. Elizabeth Scott is the couple's only biological child. All three women have notably followed Melody into the world of entertainment.
Jennifer works as an assistant director on both "Y&R" and "The Bold and the Beautiful," while Elizabeth had a minor role in the film "Venice" back in 2013, and Alexandra appeared in "B&B" and the short film "In Memory of Me." She also owns her own bridal company, Yeaggy Bridal. Back in 1995, Melody told Soap Opera Digest that Elizabeth was a "straight from God in an angel package," while Alexandra was "a rough-and-tumble kid."
While speaking to Smashing Interviews magazine in 2020, Melody shared a cute story of how her daughter, Elizabeth, would react whenever she watched her mother on TV as a child. According to the soap star, "If Nikki was on the screen crying, she would get so mad and huff out of the room. She'd say, 'I hate this show!' I found out much later it was because she didn't like to see mommy upset. She didn't like to see her crying."
Melody Thomas Scott is proud of the family life she's created
In a 2020 interview with People, Melody Thomas Scott acknowledged that she was a very different kind of mother to her daughters than her own mom because she didn't want them to experience the same kind of childhood that she had. That's why she always strived to do more. The actor explained, "There was a chance to correct so much that went wrong when I was a child. I intentionally chose the exact opposite of the decisions that were made for me. Now to watch them grow into beautiful women, with their own children, I am so proud and happy."
Melody didn't have it easy growing up as a child star. She detailed the abuse that she suffered in her book, "Always Young & Restless: My Life On And Off America's #1 Daytime Drama." Melody confirmed to Soap Opera Digest that giving her children the stability that she didn't have while growing up was a priority for her, noting, "I may not be the star that I wanted to be when I was 12, but I have something that a lot of people don't — a loving family." She argued, "You have to invest time or it's not going to happen. Someday, my family will be grown, and then maybe I'll have time to take off with my husband."