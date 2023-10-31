Harry And Meghan's Love Of Halloween Began During A Secret Night Out With Other Royals

Opinions about Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, might be divided, but there's no denying that their love story is pretty romantic. After dating for a short three months of dating, their relationship was made public on October 30, 2016, inviting immense public curiosity — and srutiny. Being under the microscope have been challenging, but according to Prince Harry, this period wasn't without its positive moments. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," he revealed that they were informed of the leak of their relationship before it hit the newsstands.

To prepare for the incoming media onslaught, the couple decided to enjoy one last night out on October 29 and make the most of the Halloween holiday. They also chose to foster Harry's relationship with his cousin, Eugenie, by inviting her and Jack Brooksbank, who later became Eugenie's husband in 2018, on a fun night out. Markus Anderson, whom Harry described as "Meg's best friend," also got an invite for the excursion, per Hello Magazine. The group of five decided to go all out and attend an "Apocalypse" themed party at Soho House, a popular private club in Toronto. But of course, they had to dress to fit the part.