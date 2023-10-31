Harry And Meghan's Love Of Halloween Began During A Secret Night Out With Other Royals
Opinions about Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, might be divided, but there's no denying that their love story is pretty romantic. After dating for a short three months of dating, their relationship was made public on October 30, 2016, inviting immense public curiosity — and srutiny. Being under the microscope have been challenging, but according to Prince Harry, this period wasn't without its positive moments. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," he revealed that they were informed of the leak of their relationship before it hit the newsstands.
To prepare for the incoming media onslaught, the couple decided to enjoy one last night out on October 29 and make the most of the Halloween holiday. They also chose to foster Harry's relationship with his cousin, Eugenie, by inviting her and Jack Brooksbank, who later became Eugenie's husband in 2018, on a fun night out. Markus Anderson, whom Harry described as "Meg's best friend," also got an invite for the excursion, per Hello Magazine. The group of five decided to go all out and attend an "Apocalypse" themed party at Soho House, a popular private club in Toronto. But of course, they had to dress to fit the part.
Harry loved Meghan's Halloween outfit
While dressing up for themed parties might seem simple, Harry wrote in his 2023 memoir, "Spare," that he'd had bad luck with such occasions but was willing to give it another try for Meghan. He reached out to his friend Tom Hardy, who played "Max Rockatansky" in the movie "Mad Max," to borrow his costume. Luckily, Hardy seemed really excited to let him have the outfit. Harry wrote that after wearing the costume in Meghan's house, "she roared with laughter."
For her outfit, Meghan chose to stun, wearing a camo tank with fishnet leggings beneath a pair of black shorts. After describing her costume in his memoir "Spare," Harry affectionately noted, "If that's the Apocalypse, I thought, bring on the end of the world." Interestingly, Harry observed that while Meghan got several glances, he went completely unrecognized, leading him to fantasize about wearing the costume daily — even considering it for a visit to the set of "Suits," where Meghan was working.
Harry and Meghan share their love of Halloween with their children
Since their marriage in 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed two gorgeous children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Given their romantic history with Halloween, it's no surprise they've included their children in the festivities from an early age. In 2021, Meghan appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," sharing some tidbits about their family's Halloween celebrations.
When DeGeneres commented on their choice to stay home for the holiday, Meghan explained they wanted to do "something fun for the kids." However, she revealed that their children weren't as enthusiastic about the occasion. DeGeneres, who spent part of the holiday with the Sussexes, humorously added that Archie barely wore his dinosaur costume for five minutes before wanting it off. Meghan also shared that Lilibet dressed up as Flower, the skunk from Bambi. Despite the heaps of controversy and rumored reasons why Harry and Meghan stay together, it's evident they love each other and adore their role as parents.