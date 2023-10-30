Valerie Bertinelli Had A Scandalous Liplock With Friends' Matthew Perry In Her 20s

Matthew Perry met Valerie Bertinelli on the set of "Sydney," years prior to his life-changing role on "Friends." In the show, the actors portrayed a brother and sister. The CBS sitcom only lasted for 13 episodes, but the series affected the stars.

Perry admitted in his autobiography, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," that he had feelings for Bertinelli; proving to be a bit of a complicated situation since she was married to Eddie Van Halen at the time. "In the early 1990s, there was no one more attractive than Valerie. Not only was she stunning and vivacious, but she also had this great, booming, adorable laugh," he wrote (via Today). Due to her relationship status, the actor recalled, "My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet."

In the book, Perry detailed the moment he thought Bertinelli's feelings might have been reciprocated. He was at her home with her husband, and Van Halen seemingly drank a little too much. With him passed out a few feet away, Perry decided to shoot his shot. "If you think I didn't actually have a chance in hell you'd be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate makeout session," the "17 Again star explained (per Entertainment Weekly). When the book was published, Bertinelli responded with a Taylor Swift lyric posting a TikTok with "Anti-Hero" playing.