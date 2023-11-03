8 Times Lady Louise Windsor Proved She's A Style Icon
Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor is the eldest child and sole daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. She's the second youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, with only her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, following her in their generation of the Windsor family. Because of Edward and Sophie's desire to raise their children as normally as possible, Louise hasn't spent much time in the spotlight in comparison to other members of the royal family. But now that she's an adult, Louise has been making more public appearances, and her increasingly chic ensembles are asserting her as the next style icon within the Windsor family.
Whether she's continuing the royal family's multi-generational love for all things equestrian, attending major engagements with her kin, or stepping out for more casual occasions, Lady Louise has made it clear she's discovering her own style preferences since she turned 18 years old and headed off to the University of St. Andrews. The days of borrowing pieces from her mom's closet are growing fewer and farther between, with Louise instead beginning to favor figuring out her personal fashion tastes — and she's debuted some seriously gorgeous looks that have us eager to see where her style evolution grows from here.
Pretty in periwinkle florals
Lady Louise Windsor made a major style splash at King Charles III's coronation ceremony in May 2023. The young royal looked elegant in a gorgeous ensemble that had plenty of garden party charm — in fact, it's reminiscent of an outfit that would fit right in at Royal Ascot. Louise donned a delicate long-sleeved maxi dress by Suzannah London that was predominantly white but featured beautiful lavender and periwinkle-colored irises throughout the billowing material. The floral-patterned frock had a flowy A-line silhouette, a mock neck, and bishop sleeves that featured shirring and ruffles around the cuffs. Additionally, a shirring band cinched the waist of the feminine garment.
Louise's dress hem hit her ankles, exposing her beige pointed-toe stilettos. The suede heels were fastened with a strappy buckle just below the ankle. King Charles' niece further accessorized with a cream-colored clutch to coordinate with her shoes, and she wore a periwinkle-colored fascinator with a wide brim and ribbon-style detailing atop the headpiece. Louise's hair was loosely curled and pinned into a half-up style, which looked just as dreamy as the rest of her coronation ensemble.
Grown up glamour
At the coronation concert following King Charles' ceremonial crowning in May 2023, Lady Louise Windsor had jaws dropping across the globe with her little black dress and glamorous gold accessories. She donned a black silk frock with a plunging V-neckline and drop-shoulder sleeves. While the bottom portion of Louise's dress wasn't captured in photo, the stunning top half of the frock asserted the entire garment's chicness.
The dress itself was simple, but Louise's jewelry took the outfit to another level. Prince Edward's daughter donned a gold pendant necklace with a delicate chain and coin-style charm. She also wore a gorgeous pair of statement earrings, which included pink gemstones trimmed in ornately scalloped gold. At one point in the evening, Louise put on a pair of oversized rectangular-frame eyeglasses, which lent the look a sexy academic vibe. Her hair remained in its loosely curled half-updo, which she rocked during the coronation ceremony beneath her periwinkle fascinator.
Regal in royal blue
May 2023 was a busy month for Lady Louise Windsor — just over a week after King Charles' ceremonial crowning as sovereign ruler of Britain, Prince Edward's daughter attended the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show. While partaking in The Coaching Marathon event, Louise embraced the equestrian theme with a sharp ensemble fit for the spring occasion and her regal stature. The young Windsor chose a royal blue look comprised of a crisp riding jacket and a matching wool maxi skirt. Beneath her cozy coat, Louise wore a beige scarf decorated with taupe-colored horse silhouettes — very on-theme.
Louise further accessorized with a deep blue trilby hat by Hayfield England, which featured a black leather band and a plume of pheasant feathers affixed to the side of the cap. She also wore a pair of pale eggplant-colored gloves, which matched the purple boutonnière pinned to her jacket lapel. Beneath the floral pin was a silver equestrian brooch, and Louise rounded out her jewelry with her diamond and morganite drop earrings. Additionally, she wore a pair of brown leather riding boots, and her naturally curly hair was pulled back into a low ponytail.
Chic in nature-inspired neutrals
On the fourth day of the May 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show, Lady Louise Windsor participated in a carriage driving outing — a hobby Lady Louise inherited from her late grandfather, Prince Philip. For the "Pol Roger Meet of The British Driving Society" event, Louise bundled up in an oatmeal-colored riding jacket by ME + EM with a cream-colored button-up blouse beneath. A tan turtleneck also peeked out from beneath her delicate floral-and-foliage-decorated scarf.
For the rest of her accessories, Louise kept with the soft neutrals and nature theme. The young royal wore cream-colored riding gloves with light tan leather detailing, a beige trilby hat by Hicks & Brown that featured a decorative feather band, and diamond and morganite drop earrings. Louise's jacket lapels were affixed with a dainty brooch and a yellow floral boutonnière, and she kept cozy on the brisk spring day while maintaining the aesthetic of her look with a beige blanket tucked around her waist.
Soft and strong at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
At Queen Elizabeth II's September 2022 state funeral, Lady Louise Windsor looked sophisticated and poised as she mourned her grandmother's passing. The royal chose to wear a form-fitting black dress by Theory, and it's one of our favorite garments she's debuted. The maxi dress featured feminine flutter sleeves, a trumpet-style skirt, and a pretty deep V-neckline considering how demure the royal family women usually are.
With her elegant dress, Louise wore opaque black tights, black velvet pointed-toe pumps with chunky heels, a black leather clutch, and a pretty black velvet and leather hairband by Jane Taylor London. The young royal's jewelry carried a special sentiment — Louise wore a dainty pair of drop-style earrings and two silver necklaces, one of which featured a pendant in the shape of a horse's head. The deceased monarch was known for her lifelong love of all things equestrian, so it was touching for Queen Elizabeth's favorite granddaughter to celebrate her with the piece of jewelry.
Boho casual with florals and fringe
In August 2022, Lady Louise Windsor stepped out with her dad, Prince Edward, her equally stylish mom, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, to attend the Commonwealth Games. For the more laid-back occasion, Louise opted for a pink and blue floral maxi skirt with loose pleating and a shirring band at the waist. She paired the summery skirt with a white short-sleeved blouse with a V-neckline, buttons down the center of the shirt, and loose sleeves that nearly reached her elbows.
Louise's accessories played up the bohemian vibe of the look — she added cream-colored sneakers and a camel-colored crossbody bag with fringe decorating the flap closure. Her jewelry consisted of a few delicate silver bracelets, a large silver heart-shaped pendant necklace, an understated diamond necklace, and diamond stud earrings. Louise let her natural curls shine, pulling them back into a half-updo that complimented the boho elements of her fashion choices.
Channeling ethereal whimsy
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 marked a major turn in Lady Louise Windsor's stunning style transformation — it was one of her first public ensembles that showed her personal fashion tastes as an adult. Louise has been known to re-wear clothing from her mom's wardrobe rather than choosing fresh items aligned with her own style, but the summer celebration saw the young royal foraying into new territory. While attending the Service of Thanksgiving honoring the queen's life and legacy, Louise wore an ethereal silk dress that was elegant without being too mature. The cream-colored frock, designed by Ghost, featured a sheath silhouette that was fitted without clinging to Louise's curves. The romantic dress also included flutter-style sleeves, a V-neckline, buttons trailing down the center of the garment from the bust to the knee, and a hemline ending just above the ankles.
Louise accessorized with a pair of nude tights and beige pointed-toe heels to match. Her standout accessories were a coral-colored cylindrical clutch, which featured a bronze geometric overlay, and a salmon-colored boucle hairband by JT Millinery. For her jewelry, Prince Edward's daughter chose mismatched earrings — very fashion-forward of her — as well as two delicate gold pendant necklaces, a metallic bracelet on one wrist, and two orange thread bracelets with gold detailing on the other wrist. Louise's silky straw-colored hair was styled in loose curls that were largely pushed back by her hairband, save for a few tendrils left untucked to frame her face.
A polished monochromatic moment
Mourning in shades of midnight blue, Lady Louise Windsor looked regal at Prince Philip's memorial service in March 2022. For the celebration of her grandfather's achievements and contributions in life, Prince Edward's daughter wore a knee-length fit-and-flare dress in a navy hue. Overtop the scoop neck dress, Louise donned a cropped midnight blue jacket with crisp pointed edges, a blunt hemline at the waist, and no lapels. The young royal wore sheer deep blue tights, which she coordinated with black kitten heels that had a bow adorned on each upper.
Louise also accessorized with a shimmery 1920s-style beaded clutch, and she wore a midnight blue fascinator with a sateen finish, ribbon detailing, and sparkling embellishments. For her jewelry, Prince Philip's granddaughter opted for two delicate silver chain bracelets, a silver heart-shaped pendant necklace, a dainty pair of earrings, and a special brooch. Attached to one side of Louise's jacket was an equestrian pin as a nod to her late grandfather's love for carriage driving.