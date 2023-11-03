8 Times Lady Louise Windsor Proved She's A Style Icon

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor is the eldest child and sole daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. She's the second youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, with only her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, following her in their generation of the Windsor family. Because of Edward and Sophie's desire to raise their children as normally as possible, Louise hasn't spent much time in the spotlight in comparison to other members of the royal family. But now that she's an adult, Louise has been making more public appearances, and her increasingly chic ensembles are asserting her as the next style icon within the Windsor family.

Whether she's continuing the royal family's multi-generational love for all things equestrian, attending major engagements with her kin, or stepping out for more casual occasions, Lady Louise has made it clear she's discovering her own style preferences since she turned 18 years old and headed off to the University of St. Andrews. The days of borrowing pieces from her mom's closet are growing fewer and farther between, with Louise instead beginning to favor figuring out her personal fashion tastes — and she's debuted some seriously gorgeous looks that have us eager to see where her style evolution grows from here.