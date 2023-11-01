The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Song Slut

Taylor Swift has often faced intense scrutiny and slut-shaming from the media and the public, a theme she has skillfully turned into a source of empowerment through her music (good for her). Taking over her own narrative, Swift has managed to turn the nasty comments into her personal vendetta against the haters. From "Shake It Off" (highlighting accusations of going on "too many dates") to "Blank Space" (the "long list of ex-lovers"), the superstar has a history of addressing the shaming she's been faced with from the start of her career.

In her latest never-before-released track, "Slut!" from the "1989: From the Vault" collection, Swift directly addressed the slut-shaming in a nostalgic yet powerful way, giving us all the feels. Other than blessing us with the goodie, the star shared a comprehensive prologue, talking about the media scrutiny she endured for simply daring to write songs about her love life.

Before her performance of "Blank Space" at the GRAMMY Museum in 2016, Swift expressed, "In the last couple of years, the media have had a really wonderful fixation on, kind of, painting me as the psycho serial dater girl." The singer highlighted, "It got pretty out of control there for a couple of years." It was high time for Swift to take back the microphone, and that's precisely the essence of "Slut!" — telling her own story.