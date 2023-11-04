The Sad Reason John Stamos Drastically Changed His Face While On General Hospital

According to the Daily Mail, John Stamos says that he got two nose jobs while he was still a working actor on "General Hospital." He certainly didn't hide his true intentions for going under the knife, either. Recalling how he was called 'Big Nose Stamos' as a kid, the actor admitted that the bullying got to him so much so that he felt he needed to make a drastic change in order to feel better about himself. He said, "Everyone who gets a nose job tries to find some excuse other than vanity, but let's call it what it was — vanity."

But because Stamos wasn't happy with his first nose job, he got a second one done. The actor even described his new nose as looking very "pushed up like Peter Pan." He also went to the same surgeon who happened to have worked on chart topper Michael Jackson at the time, as detailed by Men's Journal. He recalled, "Who better to handle the delicate task of resculpting my nose than the man who created a whole new face for M.J.? I haven't even been on ['General Hospital'] for a year and I've already graduated from the youthful newbie to the double-nose-job guy."

Stamos got his new nose, and as we know, he went on to do some pretty incredible things in his career and in his personal life, too, making his decision not so sad after all.