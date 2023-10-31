The Time Kevin Bacon Once Bought (And Demolished) A Haunted House

Kevin Bacon got his showbiz start on a classic soap opera in the early 1980s, and after his breakout role in 1984's "Footloose," he's been in dozens of movies. He's worked with so many people throughout his career that the game "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" was born, with the idea that you can name any random actor and connect them back to Bacon through their movie roles in just six steps.

However, along with his long Hollywood career, Bacon has also embraced country life complete with a menagerie of farm animals, which is a far cry from his upbringing in Philadelphia. Having a farm, as Bacon told Parade, is "off-brand because I'm a city kid. But I'm an animal person. I find them calming as I get older."

On an episode of "Literally! With Rob Lowe," Bacon talked about the Connecticut farm that he now shares with his wife Kyra Sedgwick. Bacon said he bought the first piece of land there back in 1983 before he'd even met Sedgwick. Over the years, he continued to buy neighboring parcels when they became available. However, there was one land parcel that the seller was hesitant to sell to Bacon because the house on the land was, according to the seller, haunted.