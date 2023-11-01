Why Patrick Stewart Thought Tom Hardy Was Going To Be A Failed Actor

In a 2014 interview with Total Film magazine (which was uploaded in full to Tumblr by a fan), Tom Hardy opened up about how scared he was filming "Star Trek: Nemesis." The actor admitted, "I was genuinely out of my depth. The whole thing was, 'How can I do this?'" He abstained from drinking alcohol during the entire three-month shoot and, since about half of the movie had been filmed when it was his turn to work, Hardy recalled, "So it was like walk in, straight in, out of the frying pan, into the fire, get on with it."

Unfortunately, "Star Trek: Nemesis" did not do very well — it only earned a 38% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Hardy also dealt with drug and alcohol addiction around that time, which started when he was about 11 years old. The actor got sober in 2003, according to a 2015 interview with Essentials magazine, where he revealed, "I was told very clearly, 'You go down that road, Tom, you won't come back. That's it. All you need to know,'" (via Time).

Hardy also discussed his issues with The Guardian, asserting, "Now I know my beast and I know how to manage it." Evidently, he has been very successful, both personally and professionally, since venturing into the world of "Star Trek," and will no doubt continue to succeed. Sir Patrick Stewart would certainly be proud.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).