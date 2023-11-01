Marie Osmond's Departure From The Talk Was Messier Than We Realized

Is it just us, or does it feel like you never know who you'll see next on the panel of "The Talk?" The popular CBS daytime talk show has been on air since 2010 and has seen many of its hosts come and go. Some of the exits were teeming with controversy — see Sharon Osbourne's dramatic departure — while others, like Marie Osmond's, have been labeled as peaceful.

Osmond left "The Talk" in 2020 after just one season with the show. However, there didn't seem to be any bad blood between her and the network. Osmond announced via Instagram that she was looking forward to spending more time with her husband and working on several new projects. In turn, CBS had nothing but kind words for the TV legend. "Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience," they said in a statement released to Deadline.

The facade of a peaceful and mutual split quickly begins to fade away upon a quick scroll through the comment section of Osmond's Instagram post. Several users are heaping unflattering opinions onto Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne, two of Osmond's former co-hosts. The common consensus seems to be that Osmond's followers aren't fans of either Underwood or Osbourne. The vitriol didn't come from nowhere — rumor has it that the two had everything to do with Osmond's sudden exit from "The Talk."