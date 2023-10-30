Inside Matthew Perry And Jennifer Aniston's Real-Life Relationship

"Friends" star Matthew Perry passed away at age 54, and there's been an outpouring of both shock and sadness at his death. Perry's family released a heart-breaking statement, some of his friends and costars have posted tributes to Perry on social media, and the official "Friends" Instagram page shared a picture of Perry with the caption: "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

Perry was, of course, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on NBC's "Friends," but behind the funnyman character was a man who struggled with addiction for much of his life, including during his time on the hit sitcom. He told People about how much support and love he got from his castmates both during the show and after — the closeness of the six friends on-screen was mirrored by the friendships of the actors off-screen, and that included his real-life relationship with costar Jennifer Aniston.

