How Matthew Perry Really Felt About His Ex-Flame, Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham

Of all the comfort shows that folks rewatch when they need a pick-me-up, "Friends" and "Gilmore Girls" have to be two of the all-time fan favorites. And, as it turns out, the stars of these two beloved series were just as much fans of each other as folks are of them. As more details come out about Matthew Perry's untimely death, plenty of stars are speaking out about how much love they have for the late actor and how shocked and saddened they've been by his passing. Among the friends, fans, and family speaking on his death with heartbreaking messages, some of Perry's old flames have shared condolences, as well, proving that he really was loved by so many who knew him.

Two days after Perry's death, one of his "almost" ex-girlfriends and closest friends has yet to comment publicly on the tragic news, and this may be because of just how close the pair really was. Many fans of "Gilmore Girls" will be surprised to discover that Perry called its star, Lauren Graham, "one of my favorite people," and it seems that the feeling was mutual, per HITC.

In a 2016 piece for the Daily Mail, Graham reminisced about being single throughout the success of "Gilmore Girls" and attending events alone. She wrote, "The only bright spot, men-wise, was at an event where I met Matthew Perry. He became my Friend Who I Almost But Never Exactly Dated." They remained friends for the rest of his life.