Jon Hamm Will Never Forget His First Time Meeting Tom Cruise

Some celebrities have divulged the circumstances surrounding how they met Tom Cruise in interviews. For example, Seth Rogen reportedly taught Cruise about an NSFW topic when he went to the "Top Gun" star's house with Judd Apatow. Jon Hamm has his own story about meeting Cruise and how he didn't believe it was going to happen.

In a 2022 interview with Howard Stern on "The Howard Stern Show," the "Mad Men" actor explained that he attended a football game watch party thrown by Jimmy Kimmel with a guest list of actors, comedians, and others in the entertainment industry. The party buzzed because Cruise was supposedly going to be there. Hamm vehemently disagreed, telling Stern, "And I'm like, 'No, he's not! That's, what are you talking about? That's like saying Santa Claus is coming. There's no way that that is, and you're an idiot if you believe that.'" He also mentioned how Kimmel loves pranks and figured it was all a big joke.

However, lo and behold, Cruise did show up to the party with his mother, Mary Lee South, in tow. "So we got Tom Cruise and Mom Cruise," Hamm continued, "and it's like, this is — we're all having an out-of-body experience ... the most famous person on the planet is in this living room watching nine football games at once." Hamm and Cruise briefly spoke during the party, and Cruise even complimented Hamm's show "Mad Men." Hamm added, "That was a really good day."