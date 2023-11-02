Tragic Details About Prince Michael Of Greece And Denmark

Prince Michael (also known as Prince Michel) is a royal family member of Greece and Denmark that is perhaps best known for his endeavors outside of royalty. "To be what I am, to be a prince, what is it?" he said in his 2023 memoir, "Prince Michael of Greece: Crown, Art, and Fantasy: A Life in Pictures." "It is to be exactly like everyone, but not to be considered like everyone." Such quotes point to the philosophical nature of this prince, who respects his roots but has never concerned himself with the typical "royal" life you might see in other European royal families.

Part of Prince Michael of Greece and Denmark's philosophical nature might also stem from the multitude of tragedies he has endured throughout his life, some of which happened before and shortly after he was born. To better understand Prince Michael, it's important to look back on these tragic moments that shaped him into the writer, artist, and historian he later became.