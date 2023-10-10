Royal Family Traditions That May Not Survive The Next Generation

Much of the appeal of the British royal family lies in its pomp and majesty steeped in centuries-old traditions. Bejeweled tiaras, ball gowns, and grandiose gatherings still play such a huge part in royal custom. Indeed, there's a reason why period shows like "Bridgerton" have scored millions of views and inspired themed events in which folks can pretend to be regal old money fashionistas for the day. But as fun as the concept of regality is, the fact remains that there are myriad aspects to the royal family that may be considered antiquated at best (while some enduring royal traditions are just plain weird).

When King Charles III ascended the throne in September 2022, there were reports that he planned to modernize the monarchy. Namely, there was speculation that he would cut public funding, such as not housing less senior royals. "A lot of practices that have evolved over time will be changing," an insider told the Evening Standard. "The King is not heartless, but for family members who are not part of the core family working for the crown, it is fair for them to house themselves."

But critics argue that Charles has failed to make adequate changes to The Firm in line with modern sensibilities. Considering that the first in line to the throne, Prince William, is a millennial, one would expect more than a few tweaks to the current royal status quo from him. Let's look at royal family traditions that may not survive the next generation.