Friends Stars Are Waiting To Speak On Matthew Perry's Death For This Sad Reason

The following article includes mentions of drug and alcohol addiction.

Matthew Perry, most known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom "Friends," died at 54. He passed away on October 28, 2023. His family spoke about his death with a heartbreaking message, but as of the publishing of this article, Perry's co-stars from "Friends" have yet to make a statement. An insider told Page Six why Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc have not shared anything yet: the five actors plan to write and release a statement together.

"The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that's what Matty was — their brother," the source told the outlet. "The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times." They also said that Cox, Aniston, Kudrow, Schwimmer, and LeBlanc were supportive of Perry while he was dealing with his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

The statement from Perry's family expressed how devastating his death was for them. They continued, "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him, and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love" (via People).

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).