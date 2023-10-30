What Melania Begs Trump Not To Do On The Campaign Stage

Despite being indicted four times for a total of 91 felony charges, former president Donald Trump is still actively running to be the Republican nominee for president. He is making the occasional appearance at the ongoing trial about his business dealings in New York, but otherwise, he's frequently out campaigning.

While Melania has reportedly been helping Donald stay centered amid his legal woes, she's very much stayed out of the campaign trail this time around. And Melania's absences from the campaign have definitely been noticed. But even though Melania hasn't been seen by her husband's side as he campaigns, she's definitely still paying attention to what he's doing. In fact, she has her thoughts on what he should, and shouldn't, be doing.

Donald's recent speech in Sioux City, Iowa, was over an hour. During the speech, he talked about a range of topics from the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico to transgender athletes. Donald revealed Melania didn't like him telling the stories about trans women competing in sports, specifically weightlifting and swimming. It's not so much the stories that Melania seems to have an issue with, but more so the gestures Donald uses as he tells the stories — he mimes lifting weights and swimming. "Our first lady hates it when I do it ... She says, 'Darling, I love you, but this is not presidential,'" Trump shared.