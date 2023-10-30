David Schwimmer's Ex-Wife Zoe Buckman Crystallizes Matthew Perry's Best Trait In Tender Tribute

As the world comes to terms with Matthew Perry's untimely death, more and more stars are speaking out, sharing their condolences, and mourning the loss of the beloved actor. Most recently, the ex-wife of his "Friends" costar, David Schwimmer, has taken to Instagram to pay her respects.

Zoe Buckman was married to Schwimmer from 2010 to 2017, and the former couple has one daughter together. As the former wife of a "Friends" cast member, Buckman has a loving perspective on the cast's real-life friendship and Perry as an actor and person. On October 30, Buckman shared a reel of Perry and his co-star Matt LeBlanc on her Instagram story. Over the reel, she wrote, "Hilarious, brilliant actor who made me smile like... SO much," flanked by two broken heart emojis.

Her caption made a sweet reference to Perry's character, Chandler Bing's iconic cadence, and showed just how broken up she is over the loss. While Schwimmer and the other "Friends" stars are waiting to speak out, Buckman's message gives a glimpse into the thoughts of someone who's very close to the cast.