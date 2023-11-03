Inside John Stamos' Relationship History

Hollywood heartthrob John Stamos may have played a happily married man on the hit sitcom "Full House," but it took him a while to find his happy ending in real life. The Greek-American actor, whose last name is actually Stamatopoulos, went through a string of failed relationships and even a divorce before he settled down with his current wife. But before he was a happily married father of one, Stamos dated quite a few big names in Hollywood, from Paula Abdul to Denise Richards and even his "Full House" co-star Lori Loughlin.

Stamos, who is best known for his roles in "General Hospital" and "Full House," released a memoir called "If You Would Have Told Me," where he details his love life at length. From some NSFW stories about his sex life involving chewing gum to the heartbreak following his divorce, Stamos spares no details about his love life.

So who are John Stamos' famous ex-girlfriends? Which date did he fall asleep on? Who did he catch in bed with his girlfriend? And what went wrong with his marriage to Rebecca Romjin? We've rounded up everything you need to know about John Stamos' relationship history, from awkward sexual encounters to heartbreaking splits.