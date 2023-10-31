Why Matthew Perry Reportedly Backed Out Of Proposing To Lizzy Caplan At The Last Second

Matthew Perry played the beloved character Chandler Bing as a mix of cynical, sarcastic, and sweet for 10 years on the megahit show "Friends." And people around the world were devastated to learn that Perry died at the age of 54 at his home in Los Angeles.

On "Friends," Chandler's relationship with Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox, was a main love story in Seasons 5, 6, and 7. And while that on-screen relationship ended with the two of them married and adopting twins, in real life, the actor never got married or became a dad though Perry had been open to having kids.

Perry was startlingly honest at times about his personal life in his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and, as you'd guess from the title, it included discussions of his love life. One of his longest relationships was the six years that he dated actor Lizzy Caplan, from "Mean Girls" and "Party Down." While he didn't mention Caplan specifically in his memoir, he did describe being moments away from proposing to a longtime partner, so Caplan seems like the best guess. However, it was a mix of what he referred to as being "too scared, or broken, or bent" to actually go through with the proposal.