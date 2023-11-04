The Role Ivanka Trump Played In Brother Eric's Proposal To His Wife Lara

Eric Trump's 2014 high-profile Palm Beach wedding to Lara Yunaska (now Trump) was one for the books. They met through mutual friends and were together for five years before Eric proposed at the Trump Seven Springs estate in 2013. While Eric's name might not be the first you think of in relation to romance, his proposal was sweet and thoughtful.

Eric executed a "pet proposal" with the help of their miniature beagle, Charlie, and his older sister, Ivanka Trump (via Page Six). The former president's son selected an emerald-cut engagement ring in a platinum prong setting from the "Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry" line. Then, five years and two days after their first date, Eric popped the question while they walked Charlie through the estate fields.

Lara and Eric's website also gave an insight into the couple's playfulness. An excerpt from their wedding website read: "Bored with world domination, Eric soon realized that success isn't all it's cracked up to be without someone to love by your side" (via Page Six). The wedding was scheduled for November 7, 2014, with a three-day event starting with wine tasting on Friday, the official wedding on Saturday, and a family brunch on Sunday. However, their plans were not without major hitches.