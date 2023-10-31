Inside Matthew Perry's Friendship With David Schwimmer

It comes as no surprise that the cast of "Friends" were just as good pals in real life as they were on screen. Maybe that's exactly why the show worked as brilliantly as it did — other than perfect casting, the original six shared genuine relationships that extended beyond their roles.

While the women of the show, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox, were the closest and remained a tight-knit group in the years after "Friends" came to an end, their male castmates had a special bond, too. Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer often spent time together off-set, as was detailed in Dennis Bjorklund's e-book, "Friends: Behind the Scenes."

While the late Perry, who played the notoriously funny Chandler Bing, seemed closest to LeBlanc (Joey), he was also great friends with Schwimmer. The two weren't as keen on sharing too many details about their friendship publicly, but they've given us glimpses of their bond throughout the years. According to Bjorklund, the two met during the audition process and got along from the get-go. Despite a potential obstacle involving a female co-star, their bond prevailed. Perry spoke highly of Schwimmer in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," while Schwimmer often engaged in playful banter with his former co-star. Following Matthew Perry's untimely death in 2023, Schwimmer, along with other "Friends" co-stars, publicly expressed his deep grief in a statement to People.