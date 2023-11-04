Megyn Kelly Worried Doug Brunt Was Too Good To Be True When They Started Dating

When Megyn Kelly's friend noticed her colleague, Douglas Brunt, admiring Kelly's appearance on Fox News in 2006, a spark of an idea came to life. The friend emailed Kelly, suggesting Brunt might be a good match. The news correspondent let the email sit in her inbox for months, but she eventually agreed to a blind date — a decision that would change her life.

"Our romance was a whirlwind," Kelly shared on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in March 2023 in a tribute to the couple's 15th wedding anniversary. "14 months after we met, Doug asked me to marry him. Within six months of that, we were married. Three kids later — still going strong."

Although Kelly was instantly smitten, referring to him as "Dream Date Doug" after only one night, the journalist couldn't help wondering what she was missing, and when the red flags would start popping up. "In the beginning, I thought he was too good to be true," she wrote in her memoir, "Settle for More."