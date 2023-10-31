The Tragic Life Of Matthew Perry

The following article includes references to alcoholism and substance abuse.

Saturday, October 28, 2023, turned out to be the one where we all said goodbye to one of our best Friends. Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on "Friends," was found "unresponsive" in his jacuzzi Saturday afternoon, TMZ reported. According to NBC News, first responders were dispatched for a "water emergency" after the 911 call came in at 4:07 p.m.; however, TMZ reported that the call came in for cardiac arrest.

Either way, 54-year-old Perry appears to have drowned. The actor had played pickleball earlier that day, but it is unclear whether that had anything to do with the events of his death. What is clear is that police said they did not suspect foul play and no illicit drugs were found. A toxicology exam will be performed, although results can take several months.

In his life, Perry seemed to have it all — a successful career on an iconic show, fame, fortune, good looks, and some of the best comedic timing in the business. But underneath that boyish charm and wit was a troubled soul who spent decades of his life battling addiction. He documented his struggles in his 2022 New York Times best-seller "Friends, Lovers, and the Big, Terrible Thing," in which he claimed he'd finally faced down his demons and gotten sober once and for all. It seemed like Perry had finally found the light at the end of the tunnel, making his death that much more shocking.