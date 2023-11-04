Kate Middleton's Most Stunning Red Carpet Moments

Catherine, Princess of Wales, knows how to walk a red carpet. As one of the most photographed women in the world, the princess can pull together a look that absolutely slays time and again. We love catching glimpses of her ensembles; not only does she give nonstop style inspiration, but she's also had a really remarkable fashion journey. She's had a fascinating evolution, and Kate Middleton's style has notably changed throughout the years. She's gotten some flack a few times for wearing inappropriate outfits, but for the most part, Catherine doesn't get it wrong. She's even had some cute moments where she and her husband, Prince William, coordinated their outfits. They'll show up at outdoor events in matching utility jackets, or he'll match his tie to her dress and more formal occasions. It's really adorable.

When it comes to major red carpet events, Kate and William don't necessarily coordinate, but they both get really dressed up. Since William mostly wears a black tuxedo to these events, all eyes are on Catherine. She's recycled looks, and she's stepped out in never-before-seen show-stopping gowns. While it's nearly impossible to pick our favorites, these are Kate Middleton's best red carpet looks.