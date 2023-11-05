Times Tom Bergeron Threw Shade At DWTS After Being Fired

In 2020, it was announced that the "Dancing With the Stars" co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews had been fired. When Sean Spicer was cast in 2019, Bergeron posted on his now-deleted X (formerly known as Twitter) account that he met with and spoke with the new executive producer of "DWTS" about not casting politicians. Still, they did anyway (via People).

Then, in July 2020, Bergeron tweeted about his firing and added, "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" (via TV Line).

Bergeron explained why he was really fired from the show on a 2021 episode of Bob Saget's "Here for You" podcast, divulging that it was because he and the producers butted heads on the casting choices. Bergeron reiterated that he did not think politicians or political figures like Spicer should be cast, since "DWTS" was meant to be a fun escape where viewers did not have to think about politics. Since his firing, Bergeron has not held back from shading the dance reality show, especially on his now-deleted X account.