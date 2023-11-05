How Big Of An Age Gap Do Taylor Lautner And Wife Tay Dome Have?

Taylor Lautner and his wife are two peas in a pod — and no, it's not just because they share the same name (although that certainly helps). The "Twilight" cast has changed a lot over the years and that includes Lautner, who married social media influencer and model Tay Dome Lautner in November 2022 after five years of dating — and it's all thanks to Lautner's older sister and wingwoman extraordinaire, Makena.

"My sister actually introduced us," Lautner said of his and Taylor Dome's love story on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2022. "We're super close, and she always said that she's going to introduce me to my future wife. I love game nights, so she was like, 'throw a game night, invite me and some of my friends over, I'll bring Tay, she'll just be one of them, you guys can just meet.' And we hit it off, and the rest is history."

Taylor Lautner, born February 11, 1992, and his wife, Tay Dome, born on March 17, 1997, have an almost exact five-year age gap. The pair were 30 and 25 years old when they married in a Friday night wedding at Epoch Estate Winery about 3.5 hours north of Los Angeles.