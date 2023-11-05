Inside Vanessa Lengies's Decades-Long Friendship With Hallmark Costar Corey Sevier

We love seeing our favorite Hallmark stars collaborate, but it's an even bigger bonus when their on-screen chemistry originates from real-life friendships. Unexpectedly, there are lots of Hallmark stars who are actually besties behind the scenes, and Corey Sevier and Vanessa Lengies are one of our favorite off-screen pairings.

The two originally met as child actors on the set of the Canadian television series "Lassie," with Sevier starring in the show while Lengies guest appeared on an episode. "We've known each other since we were, I was 12 and [Vanessa was] 10, I think when we first worked together," Sevier told Just Jared, with their original connection spawning a life-long friendship that was rekindled for some special Hallmark holiday films.

As a refresher, Sevier is a Hallmark staple, starring in over 10 made-for-TV movies and appearing on 12 episodes of "Cedar Cove." Outside of the channel, he's been in movies such as "Immortals" and "The Northlander." Meanwhile, Lengies has only appeared in three Hallmark flicks, but has had notable roles in TV shows like "Glee," "Turner and Hooch," and "True Lies."