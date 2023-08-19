Hallmark Co-Stars Who Are Real-Life Besties
Known for its core cast of stars that regularly appear in its productions, the Hallmark Channel has quite the list of fan-favorite actors that have garnered their own cult following. However, while Hallmark made-for-TV movies often center around romance, it may be more likely to find friendship behind the scenes.
Avid movie watchers likely have their favorite onscreen pairings, and it's heartwarming to learn when these friendships or even romances translate to real-life connections. Turns out, there are several co-stars that are actually pals, including Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert and her "The Wedding Veil" co-stars and the leading men of the holiday comedy "Three Wise Men and a Baby."
Each of these celebs has opened up about their friendships in interviews, providing audiences with insight into the long-lasting connections that the network can help build. With this in mind, here are all the details we know about the Hallmark co-stars who are also besties.
Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, and Autumn Reeser
Hallmark premiered the first installment of "The Wedding Veil" series back in 2022, following up the hit trilogy with another trio of films in January 2023. The franchise features Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, and Autumn Reeser as best friends, and the Hallmark stars forged real-life connections after having the chance to work closely with one another.
The trio hasn't been shy about how good of friends they've become since filming, taking to social media and promo interviews to share some behind-the-scenes insight. "For us — Autumn, Ali, and I — making these movies together, going on these adventures, [and] getting to film all over the world, it really has been such a joy," Chabert shared with Southern Living. "I've gotten to know them better as women and mothers and actresses that I respect so much ... We have such fun memories from making these six movies, and it's something that I'm really grateful for."
Sweeney similarly took to Instagram to celebrate the friendship she'd created with her co-stars. "In honor of #nationalgirlfriendsday I wanted to give a shout-out to two of my favorite co-stars," she captioned a photo of the three. "The best part of the #weddingveil movies is what good girlfriends they are. Cheers to you @thereallacey & @autumn_reeser."
Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach
Starring together in movies such as "The Perfect Catch" and "Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate," Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach are a leading couple who forged a lasting friendship outside their Hallmark work. The two have talked about how they instantly connected when they first worked together in 2016, bonding over their shared experiences as actors and parents.
"[I] instantly felt like I had known him my entire life," DeLoach told People, also noting that they enjoy hanging out together with their respective spouses. "Sometimes you have to find that connective tissue in the moment, and in the scene, and yes, you have to utilize all of your skillset in which to do that. And then other times you just meet people like Andrew and I, who just instantly connected."
Walker similarly expressed a fondness for DeLoach as a colleague and friend. "I feel really fortunate to know her and continue to just build this relationship with her on-and off-camera," he told ET Online while promoting their fifth movie together. "Nikki has this unbelievable backstory of her being a mother and what she's gone through as a mom and which has made her this beacon of light ... somebody that we all look up to."
Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell
In the same vein as the stars of "The Wedding Veil" trilogy, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell became great friends while filming the comedy "Three Wise Men and a Baby." Premiering in November 2022, the holiday flick follows three brothers unexpectedly tasked with taking care of a baby, prompting hijinks and mischief all around. Accordingly, this was a great environment for the three actors to bond.
"So much of the movie is these brothers acting like 13-year-olds and it really translates on and off camera," Campbell told Us Weekly when promoting the film. "We just became, like, three 13-year-old friends and there happened to be a camera filming us while we did our job. It was really silly."
Hynes and Walker also have a familial connection, as Hynes is the cousin of Walker's wife. That relationship has facilitated a strong bond between the two outside of their professional lives. You can often catch the pair goofing off together on Instagram, such as in the post of them sharing an oversized donut, "Lady and the Tramp"-style.
Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier
Co-stars Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier are another onscreen couple with an offscreen connection. The friendship between the "Heart of the Holidays" stars actually goes way back, as the two worked together on the Canadian TV show "Lassie" as children. When they were reunited as Hallmark leads, the two were able to rekindle their friendship as adults.
"I think Corey is one of the most wonderful men I have met in my lifetime," Lengies told Just Jared. "I think he's a wonderful friend and actor, and now I know him as a director twice. I know him as a father to his children and a husband to his wife ... he's just an all-around good person."
Sevier similarly expressed admiration of his co-star as both a professional and a friend when asked about selecting himself and Lengies as the lead in "Take Me Back for Christmas," a film his wife wrote. "Vanessa came to mind because of the experience we have together working together, our friendship for so many years," he explained on Love and Lattes Podcast. "When we knew we could get Vanessa, because we'd worked together and we had done the film "Heart of the Holidays" together, the producers got really excited at the prospect of us reuniting. And, you know, selfishly I love to spend time with Vanessa so I'm like, 'All right, let's do this again.'"