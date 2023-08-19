Hallmark Co-Stars Who Are Real-Life Besties

Known for its core cast of stars that regularly appear in its productions, the Hallmark Channel has quite the list of fan-favorite actors that have garnered their own cult following. However, while Hallmark made-for-TV movies often center around romance, it may be more likely to find friendship behind the scenes.

Avid movie watchers likely have their favorite onscreen pairings, and it's heartwarming to learn when these friendships or even romances translate to real-life connections. Turns out, there are several co-stars that are actually pals, including Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert and her "The Wedding Veil" co-stars and the leading men of the holiday comedy "Three Wise Men and a Baby."

Each of these celebs has opened up about their friendships in interviews, providing audiences with insight into the long-lasting connections that the network can help build. With this in mind, here are all the details we know about the Hallmark co-stars who are also besties.