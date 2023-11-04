The Stunning Transformation Of Queen Paola Of Belgium

When Queen Paola of Belgium came into the world on September 11, 1937, she was neither a queen nor Belgian. In fact, she was born Princess Ruffo di Calabria in Forte dei Marmi, Italy — more than 700 miles from her future home at the Royal Palace of Brussels. That being said, Paola was probably one of the most privileged babies of her day. As the daughter of Italian royalty herself, Paola was already born with some combination of wealth and fame. Her father was Prince Fulco Ruffo di Calabria, a celebrated World War I pilot who had 20 victories under his belt. Meanwhile, her mother was Countess Luisa Gazelli.

Like many other young women of means, Paola had access to a world-class education. She was sent to school in Rome, where she delved into the classics and came to master both Greek and Latin. In addition to these ancient languages, Paola learned about art history and contemporary literature.

It is possible, however, that even this fantastic education could not have prepared Paola for everything that she would face in the years to come. Unbeknownst to the princess and her loved ones at the time, Paola would go on to become the unexpected queen of Belgium. In this position, she would produce heirs, start a foundation, and endure one of the biggest, most humiliating public scandals in the history of the throne.