How Rumors That Miley Cyrus' Mom, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Had An Affair With Brett Michaels Began

The rumor mill really went to work regarding Miley Cyrus' parents' relationship back in 2010. In October 2010, it was announced that Billy Ray Cyrus had filed for divorce from Tish Cyrus (now Tish Cyrus-Purcell). A few weeks later in November 2010, Us Weekly published that it was because of infidelity. Reportedly, Cyrus-Purcell and Bret Michaels from the band Poison had an affair. The anonymous sources that told the outlet about this speculation also said that Tish reportedly had another fling with somebody else, and the cheating is what drove Billy Ray to file.

The insiders claimed that Cyrus-Purcell and Michaels became closer after Miley and Michaels sang a duet together, and how that led to the affair. The supposed evidence was that Cyrus-Purcell was spotted at one of his concerts, along with the fact that Michaels had potentially discussed a professional collaboration with Cyrus-Purcell (turning a book he wrote into a movie).

"Billy Ray was completely unaware of what was going on," the insider said. However, Michaels' team said that such a thing did not happen: "There has never been an affair or a fling." Cyrus-Purcell's representative said the same, but the source for Us Weekly was adamant it was true.