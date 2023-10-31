The Thought Of Losing Matthew Perry Brought Jennifer Aniston To Tears In Resurfaced Interview

Matthew Perry's "Friends" costars released a heartbreaking statement in the days after his unexpected death at the age of 54, which revealed the true depth of the friendship between the six stars. They became like family together as they worked on NBC's "Friends," and the show became a worldwide sensation. And even after having been off the air for nearly 20 years, the show has endured in popularity with a lot of people continuing to find joy and comfort in "Friends."

In 2021, the much anticipated "Friends" reunion aired on HBO Max, and the six beloved cast members came together to reminisce about their time on the show. And it was clear that they had an enduring love for each other, truly living out the line from the "Friends" theme song — "I'll be there for you." So, the devastation that the five remaining "Friends" cast members must feel with Perry's death is nearly unfathomable.

Just the thought of losing Perry brought Jennifer Aniston to tears, years before it tragically transpired. In an interview with Diane Sawyer in 2004, Aniston was asked about each of her fellow cast members, and when it came to talking about Perry, Aniston was moved to tears as she contemplated the idea of losing him.