Why Hallmark's Take Me Back For Christmas Was A 'Unique' Experience For Corey Sevier

Corey Sevier started his acting journey when he was a child, scoring a part in the ABC mini-series "Family Pictures" and later taking on prominent roles in '90s classics like "Lassie" and "Little Men." Fans likely recognize him most for his Hallmark appearances, though, which include the beloved "Cedar Cove" series, "Northern Lights of Christmas," and more.

From the array of projects Sevier has worked on throughout his career, Hallmark's "Take Me Back for Christmas" holds a special significance for the star due to the genuinely familial atmosphere on set. "My experience prepping this one was a little unique, as I was directing the film and my wife, [Kate Pragnell], wrote the script," he explained in an interview with The Harlton Empire.

Scheduled as part of Hallmark Channel's 2023 "Christmas in July" event, the plot centers around Renée (Vanessa Lengies), who, having wished for a better life, finds herself living it the very next day. However, a crucial element is absent — her husband, Aaron (Sevier). The storyline unfolds as Renée tries to win him back, recognizing that without him, her newfound life lacks meaning.