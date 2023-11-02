Steve Harvey & Wife Marjorie Once Sparked Major Social Media Backlash

If there's one couple in Hollywood that makes us believe in true love, it's Steve Harvey and his longtime wife, Marjorie Harvey. The famous comedian and his beloved spouse initially went their separate ways after briefly dating in the '90s, but fate — and Steve's bodyguard — brought them back together. The couple got married in 2007 and have been going strong ever since.

They now have a combined seven children together and seem happier than ever, especially if their regular, affectionate Instagram posts are any clue about the status of their relationship. Despite them being couple goals, though, no one is without their flaws. Steve and Marjorie have a knack for landing themselves in the headlines, and it's often for a controversial reason.

In 2018, the pair had social media in an uproar when they shared a seemingly innocent video that contained the use of an off-color and demonstrably outdated term. What made matters worse was that they seemed utterly unapologetic and even defensive about the situation, which only made those who watched the video more enraged.